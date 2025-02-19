ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 154.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 34,688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 171.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $3,042,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NYSE MT opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

