ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $126.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

