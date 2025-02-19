Asio Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 467,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 702,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 629,973 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

