Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 229,293 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 474,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 108,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APLE opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 112.94%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

