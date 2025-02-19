Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 44,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $2,609,733.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,093,692 shares in the company, valued at $302,055,935.60. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,223,984.45. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,846 shares of company stock worth $20,158,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -251.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

