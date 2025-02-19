Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,198 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dayforce by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 11.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 16.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $68,309,346.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DAY stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.