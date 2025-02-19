Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 227 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.42. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

