Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Exponent worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Exponent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.