Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $234.61 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.31 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

