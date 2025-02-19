Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

