Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 165.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $749,919.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,918.84. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $137,888.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,572.20. This represents a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

