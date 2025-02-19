Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 37.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 398.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.94.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

