Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after buying an additional 249,774 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,405,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after buying an additional 153,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,648,000 after buying an additional 142,116 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

