Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 844.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

