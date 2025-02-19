Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 281.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.73%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

