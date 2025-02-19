Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.68 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,103,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,881,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after buying an additional 520,555 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 995,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,600,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 956.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after buying an additional 895,950 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

NYSE MAS opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

