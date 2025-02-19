Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.72 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,958 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $113.36.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.