Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in FOX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

