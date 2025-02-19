Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.26 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 62.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.3 %

KEY stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.32%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.