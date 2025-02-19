Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 289.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 34,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4,454.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

