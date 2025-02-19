Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.43. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

