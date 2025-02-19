Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Dycom Industries worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 19.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $19,424,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,005.03. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.