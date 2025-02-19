Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.44 and a beta of 0.89.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

