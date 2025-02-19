Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TME. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.