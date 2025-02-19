Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Creative Planning boosted its position in AerCap by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

