Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 397 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 13,814.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,207,000 after buying an additional 1,985,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 29.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,369,000 after buying an additional 364,169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,680,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after buying an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $45,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,754.72. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

