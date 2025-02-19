Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 578 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,352,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $477.81 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

