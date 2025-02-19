Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,967 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $7,634,682 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DT stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

