Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after buying an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 218,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

NYSE BFAM opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

