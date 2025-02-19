Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in CarMax by 84,400.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,292.26. This trade represents a 46.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.