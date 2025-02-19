Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 62.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.66%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

