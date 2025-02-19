Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

