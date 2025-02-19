Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,356 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AES by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AES by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AES by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 271,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 232,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 279,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AES Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.176 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.