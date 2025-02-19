Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $4.96 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 55,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $92,154,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $61,046,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 86.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 363,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 168,673 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,971,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,616,000.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

