Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $5.57 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 782.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 101.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 57.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutanix Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -206.29, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

