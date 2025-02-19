Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 1,437.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 135,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.