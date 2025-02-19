Avion Wealth Buys 194 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total transaction of $232,424.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,473.83. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 770,701 shares of company stock valued at $495,357,621. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $715.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.90.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

