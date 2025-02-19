Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Outperform Rating at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 12,065.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,127,330,000 after buying an additional 1,061,893 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,245,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 599,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,579,000 after buying an additional 471,497 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,748,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Baidu by 1,510.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 399,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 375,145 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
