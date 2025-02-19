Barclays Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $85.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

