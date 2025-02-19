Best Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 16th

Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or sale of cannabis-related products. These stocks typically include companies engaged in various aspects of the cannabis industry, such as cultivation, processing, retail, and pharmaceuticals. Investors may trade these stocks on stock exchanges like any other publicly listed company. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Tilray stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,009,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,451,032. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,835. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.17. 166,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Further Reading