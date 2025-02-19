Best Space Stocks To Watch Now – February 17th

Alphabet, Airbnb, Lockheed Martin, Berkshire Hathaway, Honeywell International, Eaton, and RTX are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, development, and utilization of outer space. These companies may include those focused on satellite manufacturing, launching services, space tourism, or other aspects of the commercial space industry. Investors interested in space stocks analyze factors such as government contracts, technological advancements, and market demand to make informed investment decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.23. 20,399,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,597,338. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Airbnb stock traded up $20.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,638,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.04. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $423.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $418.58 and a one year high of $618.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $479.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $491.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.85.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.21.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.21. 3,174,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.68. 7,714,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

