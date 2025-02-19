BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,525 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKT. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKT opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

