Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,806 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. State Street Corp raised its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,063,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.6% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

