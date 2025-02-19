Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.