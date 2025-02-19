Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

