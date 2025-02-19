Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,555 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 111.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

