Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,093,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.75.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $393.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.80 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

