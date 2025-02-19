Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on E shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE E opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.