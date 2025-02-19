Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 153,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 324,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

