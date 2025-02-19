Blue Trust Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 915.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Plains GP Stock Up 2.3 %

PAGP stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.58. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 286.79%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

